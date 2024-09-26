Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Has $24.10 Million Stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. reduced its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 245,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 24,452 shares during the quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $24,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.07.

Eastman Chemical Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE EMN opened at $110.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.88. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $68.89 and a 12 month high of $111.43.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.75%.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

