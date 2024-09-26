Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Has $27.63 Million Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 594,649 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 80,633 shares during the quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of General Motors worth $27,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GM. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,446,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 0.8% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,596,840 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $112,572,000 after purchasing an additional 20,971 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its position in shares of General Motors by 194.8% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 196,850 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,146,000 after purchasing an additional 130,069 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 32.3% in the second quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 14,557 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 128,714 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,980,000 after buying an additional 10,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 2,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total value of $108,907.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,942.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,102,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 261,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,551,173.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 2,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total value of $108,907.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,356 shares in the company, valued at $489,942.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GM opened at $45.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.18. General Motors has a 52-week low of $26.30 and a 52-week high of $50.50. The firm has a market cap of $51.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.22 and its 200-day moving average is $45.42.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.39. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $47.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, June 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto manufacturer to repurchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

GM has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on General Motors from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on General Motors from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.92.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

