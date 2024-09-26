Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Has $39.95 Million Stock Position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,689,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 76,001 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $39,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 16.7% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 10,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the first quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the second quarter worth $263,000. 81.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

In other news, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 16,000 shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $432,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 234,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,326,424. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock opened at $26.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.80. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52-week low of $19.04 and a 52-week high of $29.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $201.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is 51.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on SBCF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Hovde Group downgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.88.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

(Free Report)

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides integrated financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposit, money market, savings, and customer sweep accounts; time certificates of deposit; construction and land development, commercial and residential real estate, and commercial and financial loans; and consumer loans, including installment loans and revolving lines, as well as loans for automobiles, boats, and personal and family purposes.

See Also

