Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Has $44.12 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lessened its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,696 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.0% of Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $44,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $27,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 528.6% in the 4th quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.21.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE JNJ opened at $160.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $386.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $143.13 and a twelve month high of $168.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $161.82 and its 200 day moving average is $154.18.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 46.34%. The company had revenue of $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $930,113.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,131,683.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

