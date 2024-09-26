Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Raises Holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 33.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,227,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 304,352 shares during the period. PotlatchDeltic makes up approximately 1.1% of Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $48,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 370.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $45.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.96 and a beta of 1.13. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 12-month low of $37.06 and a 12-month high of $50.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.64.

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $320.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.01 million. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 1.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 315.79%.

In related news, VP Ashlee Townsend Cribb sold 4,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $177,354.54. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,039 shares in the company, valued at $1,251,871.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

