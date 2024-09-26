Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Raises Stock Position in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its stake in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Free Report) by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,313,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 995,570 shares during the quarter. International Game Technology makes up 1.1% of Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned about 1.16% of International Game Technology worth $47,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of International Game Technology by 22.1% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 49,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 8,892 shares in the last quarter. Solel Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the second quarter worth $43,478,000. Stanley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Game Technology by 12.9% in the second quarter. Stanley Capital Management LLC now owns 702,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,363,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 0.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 202,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in International Game Technology during the second quarter worth about $1,182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IGT shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on International Game Technology from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

NYSE:IGT opened at $21.17 on Thursday. International Game Technology PLC has a 52 week low of $18.90 and a 52 week high of $31.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.96.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. International Game Technology’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.19%.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in the United States, Canada, Italy, The United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and PlayDigital. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

