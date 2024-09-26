Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Sells 126,166 Shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. decreased its stake in shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 871,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 126,166 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in National Bank were worth $34,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NBHC. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in National Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in National Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Bank during the second quarter worth $209,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of National Bank by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Bank in the second quarter valued at about $319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens upped their price objective on National Bank from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler downgraded National Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Hovde Group increased their price objective on shares of National Bank from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on National Bank from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

Shares of NYSE:NBHC opened at $41.14 on Thursday. National Bank Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $28.38 and a twelve month high of $46.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.88 and its 200-day moving average is $38.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.85.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $99.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 21.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.18%.

In other news, insider Valerie D. Kramer sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total value of $29,123.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,398 shares in the company, valued at $417,687.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other National Bank news, insider Valerie D. Kramer sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total value of $29,123.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,687.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ralph W. Clermont sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total value of $441,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,944,729.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,192 shares of company stock valued at $4,431,998. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

