Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Sells 4,710 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lessened its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 381,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,710 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $38,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HIG. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 189.9% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on HIG. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.22.

Insider Transactions at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 4,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $414,809.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,582.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $116.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.18 and its 200-day moving average is $104.21. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.82 and a 1-year high of $117.84. The firm has a market cap of $34.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.93.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.26. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.36%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.30 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

