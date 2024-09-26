Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Trims Stake in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. reduced its stake in shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Free Report) by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,390,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,681,680 shares during the quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned 1.89% of NETSTREIT worth $22,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 702.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 13.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 8.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded NETSTREIT from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Scotiabank lowered their price target on NETSTREIT from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on NETSTREIT in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NETSTREIT currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.88.

NETSTREIT Stock Performance

NYSE NTST opened at $16.43 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.52 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.08. NETSTREIT Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $13.49 and a fifty-two week high of $18.97.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.33). NETSTREIT had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $39.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NETSTREIT Corp. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

NETSTREIT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from NETSTREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is 933.44%.

NETSTREIT Company Profile

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

