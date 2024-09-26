Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 51,024 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 784,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,024 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $86,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 850.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the first quarter worth about $153,000.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of BFAM stock opened at $139.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.65 and a 52 week high of $141.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 98.20 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $670.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.17 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

BFAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 800 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total transaction of $88,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,069,135. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total value of $88,160.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,069,135. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 4,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total transaction of $549,957.10. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 13,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,095.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,635 shares of company stock worth $3,198,948 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

