Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,190,639 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,696 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $83,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 163,569 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 8,292 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 20.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 290,968 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,822,000 after acquiring an additional 49,392 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 4.2% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 110,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,488 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the second quarter worth $418,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 4.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $27,194.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,393 shares in the company, valued at $1,272,297.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $27,194.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,393 shares in the company, valued at $1,272,297.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric M. Demarco purchased 12,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.19 per share, for a total transaction of $250,275.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,058,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,366,350.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,210 shares of company stock valued at $1,505,072 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Down 0.7 %

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $23.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.59 and a beta of 1.02. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.16 and a fifty-two week high of $24.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.25.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $300.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.08 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 0.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KTOS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.78.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.