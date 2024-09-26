Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $86.88 Million Stock Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 33.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,256,320 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 569,614 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in GSK were worth $86,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get GSK alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd raised its position in shares of GSK by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 21,141,012 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $909,063,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800,822 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in GSK by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,036,881 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $557,267,000 after buying an additional 1,436,488 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its holdings in GSK by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 5,510,840 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,250,000 after buying an additional 1,512,442 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp raised its holdings in GSK by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 3,433,202 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,178,000 after buying an additional 34,631 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in GSK by 180.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,219,798 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,129,000 after buying an additional 1,426,935 shares during the period. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of GSK from $52.50 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of GSK to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. UBS Group downgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GSK currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

GSK Stock Down 1.0 %

GSK opened at $40.56 on Thursday. GSK plc has a fifty-two week low of $33.67 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $84.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.47 and a 200-day moving average of $41.65.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.09. GSK had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $9.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that GSK plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.3843 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.71%.

GSK Company Profile

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.