Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $86.96 Million Position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,775,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 431,418 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.31% of Sun Life Financial worth $86,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Sun Life Financial by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Sun Life Financial by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Burney Co. grew its position in Sun Life Financial by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 89,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,871,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Claret Asset Management Corp grew its position in Sun Life Financial by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 8,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

SLF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Sun Life Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

SLF opened at $57.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.00. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.57 and a 1 year high of $57.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.64.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 billion. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 8.60%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.587 per share. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 60.10%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

