Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $87.77 Million Holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,739,378 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 343,739 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.24% of Vipshop worth $87,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Vipshop by 1,904.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,351 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Vipshop in the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vipshop in the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vipshop in the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. 48.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VIPS shares. UBS Group lowered Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Vipshop from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. CLSA downgraded Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.80 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.

Vipshop Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE VIPS opened at $13.85 on Thursday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $20.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.85. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.33.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $3.43. Vipshop had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $25.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Vipshop Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

