Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $91 Million Stock Holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,266,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,541 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $90,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 22.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 21,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 11,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 2,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 81,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.21, for a total value of $2,612,553.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,439,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,470,836.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 1,747,271 shares of company stock worth $64,316,868 over the last ninety days. 27.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CG opened at $42.41 on Thursday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.13 and a twelve month high of $50.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of -23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.90.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.73 million. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 11.67% and a positive return on equity of 24.30%. The company’s revenue was up 131.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -78.21%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.81.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

