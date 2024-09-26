Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 15,603 Shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,325,083 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,603 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.06% of First Busey worth $80,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of First Busey by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,552,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,537,000 after purchasing an additional 57,392 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of First Busey by 5.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,359,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,686,000 after purchasing an additional 72,800 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of First Busey by 22.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,159,907 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,895,000 after purchasing an additional 212,782 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of First Busey by 20.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 947,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,937,000 after purchasing an additional 163,042 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of First Busey by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 411,749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,968,000 after purchasing an additional 6,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Busey news, CEO Van A. Dukeman sold 16,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $389,328.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 386,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,092,960.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP John Joseph Powers sold 6,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $143,358.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,107,088.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Van A. Dukeman sold 16,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $389,328.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,092,960.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 264 shares of company stock valued at $5,319 and sold 22,790 shares valued at $536,477. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of First Busey in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of First Busey from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of First Busey from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Busey currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

First Busey Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BUSE opened at $25.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.39 and a 200 day moving average of $24.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.84. First Busey Co. has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $28.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. First Busey had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $116.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Busey Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Busey Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.48%.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and FirsTech.

