Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) Sets New 12-Month High at $275.00

Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $275.00 and last traded at $275.00, with a volume of 812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $270.27.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DUOL shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $271.00 price objective on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Friday, August 30th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $230.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Duolingo to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Duolingo from $255.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $204.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.34. The company has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 296.43 and a beta of 0.76.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $178.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.13 million. Duolingo had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 10.44%. The company’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Duolingo, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.61, for a total transaction of $1,986,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,299.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Duolingo news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 1,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $215,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.61, for a total transaction of $1,986,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,299.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,374 shares of company stock valued at $20,809,527. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in Duolingo by 5.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Duolingo by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Duolingo by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Duolingo by 19.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advocates LLC lifted its holdings in Duolingo by 8.3% during the second quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

