East West Petroleum (CVE:EW) Stock Price Down 22.2%

East West Petroleum Corp. (CVE:EW – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 22.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.04. 612,821 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 910% from the average session volume of 60,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a market cap of C$3.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.07.

East West Petroleum (CVE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

East West Petroleum Company Profile

East West Petroleum Corp., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in New Zealand and Romania. It holds interest in a 30% interest in the Cheal-E site mining permit in the Taranaki Basin, New Zealand; and four exploration blocks covering an area of 1,007,500 acres in Pannonian Basin of western Romania.

