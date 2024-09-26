Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,769 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $30,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the second quarter worth about $27,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ECL opened at $254.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.72 and a 52-week high of $255.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $244.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.45. The company has a market capitalization of $72.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.13.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $240.41 per share, with a total value of $156,266.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,319,446.47. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan bought 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $240.41 per share, for a total transaction of $156,266.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,319,446.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Victoria Reich sold 393 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $98,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,041 shares in the company, valued at $6,010,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ECL. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ecolab to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ecolab from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Ecolab from $288.00 to $276.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ecolab from $260.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.21.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

