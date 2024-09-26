Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Edap Tms in a research report on Thursday, August 29th.

Edap Tms Price Performance

EDAP opened at $2.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Edap Tms has a 1 year low of $2.71 and a 1 year high of $8.50. The stock has a market cap of $108.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 0.43.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $16.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.16 million. Edap Tms had a negative return on equity of 36.41% and a negative net margin of 31.68%. Analysts forecast that Edap Tms will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Edap Tms

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Edap Tms in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edap Tms in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edap Tms in the first quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 71,260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Edap Tms Company Profile

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL), and Distribution Services (DIST) segments.

