Elemental Altus Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEMF) Short Interest Up 12,500.0% in September

Elemental Altus Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEMF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, an increase of 12,500.0% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Elemental Altus Royalties Trading Down 3.8 %
Elemental Altus Royalties stock opened at $0.87 on Thursday. Elemental Altus Royalties has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.82.
About Elemental Altus Royalties
