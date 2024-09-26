Elemental Altus Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEMF) Short Interest Up 12,500.0% in September

Elemental Altus Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEMF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, an increase of 12,500.0% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Elemental Altus Royalties Trading Down 3.8 %

Elemental Altus Royalties stock opened at $0.87 on Thursday. Elemental Altus Royalties has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.82.

About Elemental Altus Royalties

Elemental Altus Royalties Corp., a precious metals royalty company, engages in the acquisition of royalties, streams, and other rights over mining projects. It has a portfolio of 11 royalties and streams in Australia, Chile, Canada, Burkina Faso, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Kenya. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

