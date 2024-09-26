Ennis (NYSE:EBF) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.
Ennis Trading Down 4.5 %
Ennis stock opened at $24.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.38 million, a P/E ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.40. Ennis has a twelve month low of $18.88 and a twelve month high of $25.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.63.
Ennis Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. Ennis’s payout ratio is presently 62.50%.
Institutional Trading of Ennis
About Ennis
Ennis, Inc manufactures and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and AmeriPrint brands.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ennis
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Ennis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ennis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.