Ennis (NYSE:EBF) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Ennis Trading Down 4.5 %

Ennis stock opened at $24.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.38 million, a P/E ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.40. Ennis has a twelve month low of $18.88 and a twelve month high of $25.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.63.

Ennis Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. Ennis’s payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Institutional Trading of Ennis

About Ennis

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Ennis by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 27,921 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ennis during the second quarter worth $494,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ennis by 11.1% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 6,139 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Ennis by 97.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ennis during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ennis, Inc manufactures and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and AmeriPrint brands.

Further Reading

