Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
ESGR stock opened at $321.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $323.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $310.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.66. Enstar Group has a fifty-two week low of $229.57 and a fifty-two week high of $348.48.
Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $10.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enstar Group had a net margin of 81.31% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $159.00 million during the quarter.
Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.
