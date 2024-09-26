Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Get Enstar Group alerts:

Enstar Group Price Performance

ESGR stock opened at $321.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $323.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $310.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.66. Enstar Group has a fifty-two week low of $229.57 and a fifty-two week high of $348.48.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $10.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enstar Group had a net margin of 81.31% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $159.00 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Enstar Group

Enstar Group Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Enstar Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Enstar Group by 293.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enstar Group during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Enstar Group during the 1st quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Enstar Group in the second quarter valued at $203,000. 81.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enstar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enstar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.