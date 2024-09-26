Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 255,824 Shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Free Report) by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 762,255 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 255,824 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $12,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the first quarter worth $34,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 332.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the second quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 15.8% in the first quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 11,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period.

BBN stock opened at $18.06 on Thursday. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 12 month low of $14.33 and a 12 month high of $18.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.55.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0929 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

