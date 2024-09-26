Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 31,345 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,406,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,345 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $13,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 56,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 286,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 25,700 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 49,597.1% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 16,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 92,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $10.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $10.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.47.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). AGNC Investment had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 26.21%. The company had revenue of $695.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is presently 158.24%.

AGNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $10.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded AGNC Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com raised AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

In other news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $50,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 298,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,002,692.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

