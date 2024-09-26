Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 64,734 Shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,854,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,734 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of FS Credit Opportunities worth $11,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in FS Credit Opportunities by 1,134.0% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 6,755,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,306,000 after acquiring an additional 6,208,428 shares during the period. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities during the 1st quarter worth about $2,290,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in FS Credit Opportunities by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 204,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 170,405 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities by 2,693.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,050,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941,488 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Finance LLC lifted its position in FS Credit Opportunities by 865.7% during the second quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 1,609,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.37% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other FS Credit Opportunities news, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 102,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $628,474.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,100.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 218,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $1,346,610.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,297 shares in the company, valued at $715,226.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 102,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $628,474.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,100.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
FS Credit Opportunities Stock Up 0.2 %
FS Credit Opportunities Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.
FS Credit Opportunities Company Profile
FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.
