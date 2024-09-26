Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys New Position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 300,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,008,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 13.65% of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 64,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Park Edge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 42,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 5,942 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 102,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 11,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $377,000.

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of IPKW opened at $42.11 on Thursday. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $33.19 and a twelve month high of $42.87. The stock has a market cap of $92.64 million, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.55.

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.

The Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (IPKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies that have reduced their outstanding shares by at least 5% in the past year. IPKW was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

