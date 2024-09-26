Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 53,908 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Graco worth $12,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Graco alerts:

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Graco by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,229,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,494,846,000 after acquiring an additional 144,146 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Graco by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,169,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390,602 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Graco by 5.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,732,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,361,000 after acquiring an additional 91,794 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Graco by 14.5% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,440,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,618,000 after acquiring an additional 182,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG bought a new stake in Graco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,428,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Graco Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Graco stock opened at $84.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.81. Graco Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.78 and a 12 month high of $94.77.

Graco Dividend Announcement

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Graco had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 22.40%. The firm had revenue of $553.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Graco’s payout ratio is 35.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GGG shares. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Graco from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Graco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Graco from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GGG

Graco Profile

(Free Report)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.