Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Free Report) by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 516,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,707 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.21% of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF worth $12,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRIG. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 168.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRIG opened at $25.08 on Thursday. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 52 week low of $24.85 and a 52 week high of $25.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.12 and a 200 day moving average of $25.13.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.127 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

