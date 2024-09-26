Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,716 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage were worth $11,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 486,964 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $95,435,000 after buying an additional 36,560 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 178,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,187,000 after purchasing an additional 36,380 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,137,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,564 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,286,000 after purchasing an additional 5,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 46,518 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,411,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Stock Performance

NYSE:AGM opened at $179.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.21. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 52 week low of $140.44 and a 52 week high of $217.60.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Dividend Announcement

Federal Agricultural Mortgage ( NYSE:AGM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The credit services provider reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $406.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.77 million. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 20.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. will post 15.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Insider Activity at Federal Agricultural Mortgage

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Mullery sold 2,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.28, for a total value of $450,596.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,018,362.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sara Louise Faivre-Davis sold 685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.55, for a total transaction of $126,416.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,173.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen P. Mullery sold 2,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.28, for a total value of $450,596.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,018,362.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,967 shares of company stock worth $729,487 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company’s Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

