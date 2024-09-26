Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $11.51 Million Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 181,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,749 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $11,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 19.1% during the first quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 5,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Maia Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Finally, Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $540,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSSC opened at $68.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $531.26 million, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.14. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $51.71 and a 52 week high of $71.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.91.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (GSSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks. The index equally weights four factor-based sub-indices: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. GSSC was launched on Jun 28, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

