Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $11.74 Million Stock Holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 58.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 364,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 523,273 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Genpact were worth $11,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Genpact alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of G. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,172,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $565,845,000 after purchasing an additional 218,526 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its holdings in Genpact by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 7,971,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,697,000 after purchasing an additional 623,794 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Genpact by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,041,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,002,000 after purchasing an additional 725,198 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Genpact by 51.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,086,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Genpact by 290.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,071,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,602,000 after buying an additional 2,285,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on G. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Genpact from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Genpact from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Genpact from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Genpact from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Genpact from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.78.

Genpact Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:G opened at $38.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.00. Genpact Limited has a twelve month low of $29.41 and a twelve month high of $39.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.13.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 22.28%. Equities analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Genpact Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.1525 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 11th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.43%.

Genpact Profile

(Free Report)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding G? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.