Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $12.10 Million Stock Holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,960 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $12,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MTDR. Denver PWM LLC bought a new position in Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Matador Resources by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 414 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 597 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 191.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 709 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Brian J. Willey acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.50 per share, for a total transaction of $75,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,750. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Matador Resources news, CFO Brian J. Willey acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.50 per share, for a total transaction of $75,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Robert T. Macalik bought 500 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.50 per share, with a total value of $27,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,596,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 12,300 shares of company stock worth $634,615 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MTDR shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Mizuho cut their target price on Matador Resources from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Matador Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Matador Resources from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.17.

Matador Resources Stock Down 2.7 %

MTDR stock opened at $50.56 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.61 and a 200-day moving average of $60.48. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $48.22 and a fifty-two week high of $71.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The energy company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. Matador Resources had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $847.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is presently 10.96%.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

