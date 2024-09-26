Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,353 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Parsons were worth $11,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Parsons during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Parsons by 18,200.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Parsons in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Parsons by 23.6% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Parsons during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. 98.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PSN opened at $102.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. Parsons Co. has a 1 year low of $53.56 and a 1 year high of $102.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.45. The firm has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 571.70, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.80.

Parsons ( NYSE:PSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Parsons had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 0.89%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Parsons Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Parsons from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Parsons from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Parsons from $68.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Parsons in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Parsons from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.67.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

