Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 334,861 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 34,974 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $13,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in STMicroelectronics by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 769,433 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $38,572,000 after acquiring an additional 109,477 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in STMicroelectronics by 374.5% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 38,010 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 29,999 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 153.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 178,483 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $7,718,000 after purchasing an additional 108,152 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,369,273 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $118,772,000 after purchasing an additional 120,399 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the first quarter worth about $554,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on STMicroelectronics from $54.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded STMicroelectronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.13.

STMicroelectronics Stock Down 1.2 %

STMicroelectronics stock opened at $28.10 on Thursday. STMicroelectronics has a 12 month low of $27.44 and a 12 month high of $51.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.58.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 18.18%. STMicroelectronics’s quarterly revenue was down 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STMicroelectronics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is 7.95%.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

(Free Report)

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.