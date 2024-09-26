Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,510 Shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 57,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $13,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PIPR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $21,023,000. Mairs & Power Inc. boosted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 210.8% in the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 123,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,526,000 after acquiring an additional 83,495 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 220,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,583,000 after acquiring an additional 59,915 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,970,000. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,139,000. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Piper Sandler Companies

In related news, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 12,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.63, for a total transaction of $3,004,017.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,883,279.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Philip Soran sold 1,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.92, for a total transaction of $472,944.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,840,556.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 12,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.63, for a total value of $3,004,017.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,883,279.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,276 shares of company stock worth $3,936,252 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PIPR

Piper Sandler Companies Price Performance

PIPR opened at $283.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.23 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $270.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.90. Piper Sandler Companies has a one year low of $130.89 and a one year high of $289.02.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $357.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.90 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 9.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Piper Sandler Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This is a boost from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.22%.

About Piper Sandler Companies

(Free Report)

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.