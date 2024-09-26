Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 130.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,377 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 103,365 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SEA were worth $13,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of SEA by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 34,268,428 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,447,451,000 after purchasing an additional 148,980 shares during the period. Kora Management LP raised its position in shares of SEA by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Kora Management LP now owns 4,637,500 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $249,080,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 3,744,416 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $201,113,000 after acquiring an additional 68,900 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in SEA by 6.7% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,649,862 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $260,673,000 after acquiring an additional 229,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital LLC increased its stake in SEA by 22.4% during the first quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 1,833,580 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $98,482,000 after acquiring an additional 335,588 shares during the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on SEA from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Loop Capital raised their price objective on SEA from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of SEA from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective (up from $76.00) on shares of SEA in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Dbs Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of SEA in a report on Friday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.92.

Shares of SEA stock opened at $93.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,878.00 and a beta of 1.51. Sea Limited has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $94.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.90.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.45). SEA had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Sea Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

