Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,543 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 277,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,543 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $12,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 61,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 112.1% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,505,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,466,000 after purchasing an additional 795,920 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 182,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth about $1,124,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 23,030.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at MGM Resorts International

In related news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 121,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $4,443,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,738,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,716,912.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 121,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $4,443,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,738,478 shares in the company, valued at $210,716,912.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jonathan S. Halkyard bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,302,166. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 216,400 shares of company stock valued at $7,312,197. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MGM Resorts International Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of MGM opened at $37.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.10. The company has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.22. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $33.44 and a one year high of $48.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.20. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 26.36% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. MGM Resorts International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Macquarie cut their target price on MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.93.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

