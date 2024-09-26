Eureka Resources Inc., Prior to Reverse Merger with Kore Mining (CVE:EUK) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.03

Eureka Resources Inc., Prior to Reverse Merger with Kore Mining Ltd. (CVE:EUK – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.03 and traded as high as C$0.03. Eureka Resources Inc., Prior to Reverse Merger with Kore Mining shares last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 45,000 shares.
Eureka Resources Inc., Prior to Reverse Merger with Kore Mining Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.03.
Eureka Resources Inc., Prior to Reverse Merger with Kore Mining Company Profile
Eureka Resources, Inc is a Canada-based exploration-stage company. The Company’s business is the acquisition, exploration and evaluation of mineral properties located in the Province of British Columbia, Canada and in the State of Nevada, the United States. The Company operates in the segment of acquisition, exploration and evaluation of mineral properties.
