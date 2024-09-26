Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ EVOK opened at $4.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.85. Evoke Pharma has a 52 week low of $3.54 and a 52 week high of $18.60.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.21). Evoke Pharma had a negative net margin of 86.74% and a negative return on equity of 964.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 million during the quarter.

About Evoke Pharma

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It offers Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.

