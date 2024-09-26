Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Hits New 12-Month High at $1,263.00

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1,263.00 and last traded at $1,246.37, with a volume of 1773 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1,250.00.

Fairfax Financial Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,169.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,135.29. The company has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $37.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.49 billion for the quarter. Fairfax Financial had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 14.01%.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

