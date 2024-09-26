Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 81 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 142.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWV. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000.

IWV opened at $324.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $313.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $305.20. The stock has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $233.54 and a 1 year high of $326.66.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

