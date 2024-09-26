Federated Hermes Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Beyond were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Beyond in the first quarter valued at about $33,599,000. Refined Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Beyond in the second quarter worth $4,201,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Beyond in the first quarter valued at $8,956,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Beyond during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,188,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in Beyond during the 2nd quarter worth $1,693,000. 76.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BYON opened at $9.85 on Thursday. Beyond, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $37.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $450.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 3.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.53.

Beyond ( NYSE:BYON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.13. Beyond had a negative return on equity of 49.00% and a negative net margin of 22.03%. The business had revenue of $398.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Beyond, Inc. will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Beyond news, Director William Benjamin Nettles, Jr. sold 10,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $97,352.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,290.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Barclay F. Corbus bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.66 per share, with a total value of $53,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 66,668 shares in the company, valued at $710,680.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Benjamin Nettles, Jr. sold 10,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $97,352.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,290.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

BYON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Beyond from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Beyond from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Beyond from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Beyond from $37.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Beyond from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Beyond has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.

