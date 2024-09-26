Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 126.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 563 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Regency Centers in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 25,250.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Regency Centers by 582.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Regency Centers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Price Performance

Shares of REG opened at $72.40 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.95. The stock has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.21. Regency Centers Co. has a 1-year low of $56.29 and a 1-year high of $75.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.48). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 27.60%. The firm had revenue of $357.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 130.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regency Centers

In other Regency Centers news, VP Michael R. Herman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total transaction of $69,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,105.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,750,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 307,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,503,930. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael R. Herman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total transaction of $69,570.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,105.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on REG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Regency Centers from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Evercore ISI downgraded Regency Centers from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Regency Centers from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.10.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

