Federated Hermes Inc. Has $139,000 Stock Holdings in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report) by 944.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,193 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in DigitalBridge Group were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DBRG. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 633.3% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 33,627.3% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 7,398 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DigitalBridge Group Stock Performance

NYSE DBRG opened at $14.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.96. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.07 and a fifty-two week high of $20.99.

DigitalBridge Group Dividend Announcement

DigitalBridge Group ( NYSE:DBRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $390.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.05 million. DigitalBridge Group had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 35.10%. As a group, analysts forecast that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. DigitalBridge Group’s payout ratio is currently 2.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DBRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $18.50 to $17.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.22.

About DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

