Federated Hermes Inc. Has $35,000 Stock Holdings in Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX – Free Report) by 196.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Third Coast Bancshares were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Third Coast Bancshares alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $606,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Third Coast Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Salzhauer Michael raised its stake in Third Coast Bancshares by 91.2% during the first quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 37,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 17,969 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Third Coast Bancshares by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 25,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares by 121.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TCBX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Third Coast Bancshares from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target (up from $26.00) on shares of Third Coast Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Third Coast Bancshares Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Third Coast Bancshares stock opened at $26.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.67. Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.09 and a 52 week high of $28.25. The company has a market cap of $357.16 million, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.30.

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $84.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.00 million. Third Coast Bancshares had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 8.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

About Third Coast Bancshares

(Free Report)

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Third Coast Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Third Coast Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.