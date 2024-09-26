Federated Hermes Inc. Has $45,000 Holdings in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its stake in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 702 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,223 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RHI. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Robert Half by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 66,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,861,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 2.1% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 10,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Robert Half by 3.3% in the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 7,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Robert Half Stock Performance

Shares of Robert Half stock opened at $65.96 on Thursday. Robert Half Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.05 and a 52 week high of $88.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.26.

Robert Half Dividend Announcement

Robert Half ( NYSE:RHI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Robert Half had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robert Half

In other news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total value of $82,017.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,746.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RHI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Robert Half from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Robert Half from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Robert Half from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Robert Half from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.86.

About Robert Half

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

