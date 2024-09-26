Federated Hermes Inc. Has $92,000 Stake in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its holdings in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR – Free Report) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,684 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Newpark Resources were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Newpark Resources alerts:

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Newpark Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $2,567,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Newpark Resources in the first quarter valued at $859,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Newpark Resources by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 327,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 131,609 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Newpark Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $538,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Newpark Resources by 44.2% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 441,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 135,427 shares during the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Newpark Resources in a report on Thursday, September 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Newpark Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Newpark Resources Stock Performance

NYSE NR opened at $6.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.67. Newpark Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.61 and a 12-month high of $8.65. The company has a market cap of $593.18 million, a P/E ratio of 38.11 and a beta of 2.87.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $179.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.04 million. Newpark Resources had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 7.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Newpark Resources, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newpark Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newpark Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newpark Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.