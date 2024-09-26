Federated Hermes Inc. Invests $26,000 in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the second quarter worth about $37,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 3,558.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 61.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 37.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 216.7% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman William E. Brown sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $2,012,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,125,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,758,426.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John Ranelli sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total transaction of $85,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,178.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman William E. Brown sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $2,012,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,125,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,758,426.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,986 shares of company stock worth $2,146,841. Insiders own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CENTA opened at $31.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.43 and its 200-day moving average is $34.89. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $41.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.73.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $996.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Central Garden & Pet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

