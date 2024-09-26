Federated Hermes Inc. Invests $29,000 in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 76.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,177,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806,147 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 82.7% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 799,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 361,904 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP grew its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 775,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after buying an additional 294,989 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $1,284,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 20.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 362,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 61,811 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ALLO shares. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $35.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.96.

Allogene Therapeutics Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:ALLO opened at $2.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.83. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $5.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.68 and a 200 day moving average of $2.97.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.03. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 223,139.98% and a negative return on equity of 50.24%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

